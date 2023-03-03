Citigroup Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $213.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.90. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

