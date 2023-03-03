Citigroup Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $475.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $457.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $400.37 on Monday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

