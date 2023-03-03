Citigroup Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 464,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

