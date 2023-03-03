Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.43. 2,246,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,257. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $193,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

