Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.44.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.17. 133,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,269. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $137.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors
In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $66,014,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,267,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 208.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 286,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after buying an additional 218,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.