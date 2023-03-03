Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.44.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.17. 133,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,269. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $137.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $66,014,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,267,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 208.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 286,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after buying an additional 218,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

