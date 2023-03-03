Clear Secure’s (YOU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 468,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,468. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,239,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,239,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $346,285.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,604,852 shares of company stock valued at $104,724,838 in the last ninety days. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

