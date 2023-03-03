Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.05. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 70,810 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

