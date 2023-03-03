Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) VP Sells $10,025.00 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) VP Diane E. Baker sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at $552,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $237.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

