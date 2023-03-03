Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Cognex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,932. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

