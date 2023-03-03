Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.13

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.133 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.07.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
