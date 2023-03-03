Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.36

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.357 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.