Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Brian R. Ace Sells 4,148 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 167,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,566. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $54.63 and a one year high of $73.61.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

