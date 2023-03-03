Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Acquired by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. grew its position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Community West Bancshares makes up 1.4% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Community West Bancshares worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $165,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $41,024.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

