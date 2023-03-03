Comparing Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) & MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MTN Group and Ashtead Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashtead Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ashtead Group has a consensus price target of $400.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.04%. Given Ashtead Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashtead Group is more favorable than MTN Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

0.0% of MTN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ashtead Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MTN Group and Ashtead Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $12.30 billion 1.21 $930.88 million N/A N/A Ashtead Group $7.96 billion 3.72 $1.25 billion $13.37 20.21

Ashtead Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MTN Group.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Ashtead Group 16.72% 30.61% 9.94%

Risk & Volatility

MTN Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats MTN Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group

(Get Rating)

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. It operates under the following geographical segments: South Africa, Nigeria, South and East Africa, West and Central Africa, and Middle East and Northern Africa. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant segment refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.