Comparing GeneDx (WGS) and Its Competitors

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GeneDx to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -132.93% -449.17% -30.56%

Volatility & Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.49 GeneDx Competitors $1.42 billion -$111.08 million -8.09

This table compares GeneDx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GeneDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GeneDx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 146 289 0 2.63

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 58.39%. Given GeneDx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

