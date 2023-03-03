Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Up 1.8%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07). 144,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 60,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.81 million, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About Comptoir Group

(Get Rating)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.