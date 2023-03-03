Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 5.0 %

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $19,035,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.