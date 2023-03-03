Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Mizuho

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

Shares of COO opened at $327.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,984,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 367,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $121,524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

