Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Trading Down 1.3%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.05 and last traded at $38.05. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Corbion Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57.

About Corbion

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

