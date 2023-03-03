Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Trading Up 3.1%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 15,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 61,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CXOXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Core Lithium in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Core Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84.

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

