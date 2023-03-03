Cormark Comments on National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 35.59% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.95.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$101.99 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.81. The company has a market cap of C$34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total transaction of C$949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,088.90. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,088.90. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,853,867. Insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

