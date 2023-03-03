Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Shares Down 3.1%

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Coronado Global Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

