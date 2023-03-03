Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,651 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,777 shares of company stock valued at $266,299 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

