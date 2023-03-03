County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Up 165.3% in February

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

County Line Energy Price Performance

CYLC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. County Line Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

