County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Up 165.3% in February

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
County Line Energy Price Performance
CYLC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. County Line Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
County Line Energy Company Profile
