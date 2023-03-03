Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coursera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 327.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.