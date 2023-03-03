Covenant Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.56 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $56.56 million and approximately $90,265.08 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

