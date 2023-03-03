Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

