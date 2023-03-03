Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Covestro Stock Performance

1COV opened at €38.90 ($41.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 52-week high of €50.18 ($53.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.08.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

