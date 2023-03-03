Cowen Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $262.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $213.00 to $262.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.86.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $240.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $251,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BeiGene by 17.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after buying an additional 703,530 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in BeiGene by 301.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after buying an additional 231,976 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,714,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 239,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 153,043 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in BeiGene by 4.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,507 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

