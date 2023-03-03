Cowen Cuts American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $5.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Well from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $749.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 893,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,541.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,467 shares of company stock worth $804,544. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 4,427,986 shares during the period. Alerce Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Well by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after buying an additional 3,374,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Well by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 2,620,624 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

