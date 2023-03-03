Craig Hallum Boosts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $90.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNW. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.99. 117,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $104,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

