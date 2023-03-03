Credit Suisse Group Lowers Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $46.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

LNW stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

