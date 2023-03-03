Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Tops $94.59 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $94.59 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000984 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 211,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

