Creditcoin One Day Volume Reaches $9.05 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $95.23 million and $9.05 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000992 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 211,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

