Credo Technology Group’s (CRDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares in the company, valued at $50,018,387.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,825 shares of company stock worth $9,946,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.