Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.96. 2,895,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.74. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$13.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

