Critical Contrast: Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)

Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Rating) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Sienna Senior Living

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumrungrad Hospital Public 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sienna Senior Living 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sienna Senior Living has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 69.47%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than Bumrungrad Hospital Public.

Dividends

Profitability

Bumrungrad Hospital Public pays an annual dividend of C$1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.4%. Sienna Senior Living pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Bumrungrad Hospital Public pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sienna Senior Living pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Sienna Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumrungrad Hospital Public and Sienna Senior Living’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A C$3.08 2.09 Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -12.60

Sienna Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumrungrad Hospital Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Bumrungrad Hospital Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. The company offers diagnostic, therapeutic, and intensive care facilities in a medical center. Its outpatient clinics/centers include allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breastfeeding, breast care, children, dental, diabetes, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, emergency, eye, fertility and IVF, health screening, hearing and balance, heart valve, cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, hypertension, joint replacement, liver, memory, men, nephrology, neuroscience, new life healthy aging, orthopedic, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, perinatal, physical therapy and rehabilitation, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis and surgery, skin, sleep lab, spine, sports medicine and lifestyle, surgical, travel medicine, urology, vitalife, and women's, as well as ear, nose, and throat centers. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate assets holding activities; provision of clinical research services; distribution of pharmaceutical and medical goods in specialized stores; operation of personnel development and training center for healthcare services; and patient referral service business. It operates 580 beds and approximately 56 clinics/centers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living, Inc. engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business. The LTC segment comprises of 35 LTC residences in the Province of Ontario, eight seniors’ living residences located in the Province of British Columbia, and the LTC management services business. The Corporate, Eliminations and Other segment represents the results of head office, intercompany eliminations, and other items that are not allocable to the segments. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

