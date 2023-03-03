Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$16.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.91.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
