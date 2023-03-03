Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Lowered to C$3.19 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.60 to C$3.19 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRON. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.42 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.52.

Shares of TSE CRON traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,656. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 25.37 and a quick ratio of 24.01. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$2.68 and a one year high of C$5.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.76.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

