Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,940.05

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $61.28 million and $174,940.05 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00016524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424474 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.81 or 0.28691667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 15,793,486 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency payment platform that offers a mobile app for Android and iOS devices to transact, store, monitor, and manage cryptocurrencies. The platform also provides investment tools and MCO Visa cards. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Crypto.com and serves as a medium of exchange within the platform. The MCO Token Sale in 2017 raised US$26.7 million.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.