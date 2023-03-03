CSFB Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.57.

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.36. 1,235,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,602. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

