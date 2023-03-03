CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTOGet Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,982.52%.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

