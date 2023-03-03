Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

