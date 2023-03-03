Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $178.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,061 shares of company stock worth $1,027,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

