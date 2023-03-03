Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Issues Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Cutera updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cutera stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
