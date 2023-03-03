CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 5.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $78,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.37. 2,208,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,518,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

