Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 482.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,926,053 shares in the company, valued at $86,711,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $218,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,926,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,711,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $38,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,948. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,549,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 1,413,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 304,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 55,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 905,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

