DA Davidson Boosts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $38.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.85.

QTWO opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Q2 has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,557,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 237,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

