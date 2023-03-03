DA Davidson Increases Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $35.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 176.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of SKIN opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 11.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 365,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

