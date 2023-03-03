DA Davidson Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $12.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.89.

Open Lending Stock Down 0.9 %

LPRO opened at $6.86 on Monday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 16.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $866.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after buying an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,025,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

